IMFL worth Rs 26 lakh being smuggled into Maha seized in Palghar

Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 26.38 lakh being smuggled into Maharashtra in a container truck was seized on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway by the Palghar unit of the state excise department, an official said on Saturday.

The operation was carried out in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday at Khanivade toll post and the 10-wheeler truck, costing Rs 55 lakh, has also be impounded, said Superintendent of State Excise (Palghar) Sudhakar Kadam.

''Truck driver Ataullah and liquor tarder Nidhi Sharma managed to escape under the cover of darkness. A case under Prohibition Act and IPC provisions has been registered,'' he said.

