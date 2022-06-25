Seven critical in car accident in HP's Chamba

Shimla, Jun 25 (PTI) Seven persons were injured after the car they were travelling in met with an accident in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Saturday, a state disaster management official said.

The accident took place at Chowari-Lahru Road in Bhattiyat tehsil, he said.

All seven passengers are critically injured and have been taken to Civil Hospital in Chowari for medical treatment.

Of the injured, one person has been further referred to Tanda Medical College, the official added. The cause of the accident is yet to be known.

