One dead, 7 injured as boulders falls on bus in HP's Chamba

One person was killed and seven others injured after boulders fell on a running bus in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Sunday, an official said.

The boulders fell near the Sach Pass on a Himachal Road Transport corporation bus going from Killar in Pangi valley to Chamba, the district added. The injured have been shifted to Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College in Chamba for treatment, the official added.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has expressed grief over the accident, an official spokesperson said. The chief minister has expressed his deepest condolence to the bereaved family members and also wished speedy recovery to the injured, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)