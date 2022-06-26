Left Menu

One dead, 7 injured as boulders falls on bus in HP's Chamba

The injured have been shifted to Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College in Chamba for treatment, the official added.Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has expressed grief over the accident, an official spokesperson said. The chief minister has expressed his deepest condolence to the bereaved family members and also wished speedy recovery to the injured, the official added.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 26-06-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 21:32 IST
One dead, 7 injured as boulders falls on bus in HP's Chamba
  • Country:
  • India

One person was killed and seven others injured after boulders fell on a running bus in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Sunday, an official said.

The boulders fell near the Sach Pass on a Himachal Road Transport corporation bus going from Killar in Pangi valley to Chamba, the district added. The injured have been shifted to Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College in Chamba for treatment, the official added.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has expressed grief over the accident, an official spokesperson said. The chief minister has expressed his deepest condolence to the bereaved family members and also wished speedy recovery to the injured, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hey, skywatchers! A parade of planets is underway; watch this rare planetary precession with naked eyes

Hey, skywatchers! A parade of planets is underway; watch this rare planetary...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures this brilliant cascade of stars in a distant galaxy

NASA telescope captures this brilliant cascade of stars in a distant galaxy

 Global
3
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran - EMSC

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran - EMSC

Global
4
WRAPUP 3-Disney, other U.S. companies offer abortion travel benefit after Roe decision

WRAPUP 3-Disney, other U.S. companies offer abortion travel benefit after Ro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022