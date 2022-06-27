Left Menu

Delay in section of Red Line of Delhi Metro

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2022 09:22 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 09:22 IST
Services have been delayed on a section of the Red Line of the Delh Metro on Monday morning due to some technical issues.

Red Line connects Rithala in Delhi to Shaheed Sthal in Ghaziabad.

The DMRC tweeted to alert commuters: ''Red Line update Delay in Services between Inderlok and Pitampura Normal services on all other lines''.

It further tweeted: ''Rectification work is in progress and all efforts are being made to resume regular services at the earliest. The inconvenience caused is regretted. Please keep following us for further updates.'' More details were awaited from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

