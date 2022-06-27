Delay in section of Red Line of Delhi Metro
- Country:
- India
Services have been delayed on a section of the Red Line of the Delh Metro on Monday morning due to some technical issues.
Red Line connects Rithala in Delhi to Shaheed Sthal in Ghaziabad.
The DMRC tweeted to alert commuters: ''Red Line update Delay in Services between Inderlok and Pitampura Normal services on all other lines''.
It further tweeted: ''Rectification work is in progress and all efforts are being made to resume regular services at the earliest. The inconvenience caused is regretted. Please keep following us for further updates.'' More details were awaited from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi water woes: BJP leaders meet Haryana CM, seek water supply
4.8 lakh homes worth Rs 4.48 lakh cr stuck or delayed in top 7 cities; 2.4 lakh units in NCR
Delhi issued half of international driving permits this year for those travelling to US, Canada
At half-time, less than 20 pc of legacy waste at Delhi's landfill sites processed: Data
Delhi HC to pronounce verdict on Monday on plea for hate speech FIR against BJP leaders