Technical snag causes delay in section of Red Line of Delhi Metro

Services were delayed for nearly 45 minutes on a section of the Red Line of the Delhi Metro on Monday morning due to some technical issues, causing inconvenience to commuters who are mostly office-goers.Red Line connects Rithala in Delhi to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adds in Ghaziabad.Red Line update Delay in Services between Inderlok and Pitampura Normal services on all other lines, the DMRC tweeted at about 8 am to alert commuters.It further tweeted, Rectification work is in progress and all efforts are being made to resume regular services at the earliest.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 11:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Services were delayed for nearly 45 minutes on a section of the Red Line of the Delhi Metro on Monday morning due to some technical issues, causing inconvenience to commuters who are mostly office-goers.

Red Line connects Rithala in Delhi to Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adds) in Ghaziabad.

''Red Line update Delay in Services between Inderlok and Pitampura Normal services on all other lines,'' the DMRC tweeted at about 8 am to alert commuters.

It further tweeted, ''Rectification work is in progress and all efforts are being made to resume regular services at the earliest. The inconvenience caused is regretted. Please keep following us for further updates.'' Around 8.45 am, the DMRC again tweeted that normal services have been resumed on that section.

Delhi Metro commuters, largely office-goers, on June 9 had faced hardship as services on the Blue Line were delayed for over two hours due to a technical snag.

On June 6, a large number of commuters on the Blue Line had faced hardship as services across the corridor were impacted for nearly an hour and a half due to a technical snag caused by a bird hit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

