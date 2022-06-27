Left Menu

The Musical Romantic Movie 'Dear Dia' has grossed the total amount of Rs 1.97 Cr.

Dear Dia is a Hindi romantic movie (remake of the Kannada super hit film 'Dia'). It was released in theatres on 10th June 2022. Being produced under the banner of Netrix Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. with the same main lead actor (Pruthvi Ambaar) as well as the same director K.S. Ashoka.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-06-2022 13:43 IST

'Dear Dia' Poster. Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dear Dia is a Hindi romantic movie (remake of the Kannada super hit film 'Dia'). It was released in theatres on 10th June 2022. Being produced under the banner of Netrix Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. with the same main lead actor (Pruthvi Ambaar) as well as the same director K.S. Ashoka. Dear Dia is indeed a Hindi certified 'UA' movie by CBFC on 26th May 2022. The total screen count is 300+ and total duration of the movie is 144:02 min:sec (2 hours, 24 minutes and 02 seconds).

In the box office reports shared by the Distribution team of White Lion Entertainment, Dear Dia movie has grossed total box office collection of Rs 1.97 Cr. "What is it about the film 'Dear Dia' that you believe will propel it to the top on the super hit movie list?" Kamlesh Singh Kushwaha (the producer of the movie 'Dear Dia') excitingly informed that "It was a super hit movie in the Kannada language with no songs and we have added five beautiful songs, sung by iconic singers like Jubin Nautiyal, Shankar Mahadevan, Palak Muchhal and Jyotica Tangri. And the movie is going to blast."

Talking about the film, lead actress Mihika Kushwaha says, "We have grown up watching Bollywood movies where the love triangles were always idealistic. But this film has something unique about it. It all feels very real and practicable. We hope that Dear Dia touches your heart and leaves you awestruck." Netrix Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. presents Dear Dia. Produced by Kamlesh Singh Kushwaha, distributed by White Lion Entertainment and directed by K.S. Ashoka. Starring Mihika Kushwaha, Pruthvi Ambaar, Ujjwal Sharma and Mrinal Kulkarni among others, songs by Palak Muchhal, Jubin Nautiyal, Shankar Mahadevan, and Jyotica Tangri.

