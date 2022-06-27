IIM Lucknow and QuantInsti to launch Data Science in Finance Course for Professionals

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India's premier management institute IIM Lucknow and QuantInsti, the global leader in providing training in Algorithmic and Quantitative Trading have collaborated to launch a 6-month certification programme on data science in finance. This new programme will guide the course participants from the very basics and help them learn and implement their learnings in a stepwise manner. It will be hands-on with dedicated career support, and corporate partners in 20+ countries.

Fast-growing domain of Machine Learning and Data Science Machine learning & data science are rapidly being adopted in almost all fields. The global machine learning market is poised to grow to USD 90.1 billion by 2026 from USD 17.1 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 39.4 per cent, according to BCC research. And, the data analytics market is expected to reach USD 132.9 billion by 2026, from USD 23 billion in 2019, as reported by Market Research Future.

There is a concomitant rising demand for a skilled workforce to lead this technological revolution. With this course, one will gain the status of being an alumnus of the reputed IIM Lucknow, India's premier institute ranked 7th in NIRF rank in 2021. About the course on Data Science in Finance

The course will be conducted online and can be attended from anywhere in the world. It will consist of live lectures on the weekends spread across 6 months.The curriculum will comprise of multiple modules, case studies, industry projects, interactive exercises, doubt solving sessions and more. The industry projects will enable the course participants to work on topics aligned with industry requirements in the field of machine learning and data science. To get certified, candidates would be required to clear the final exam, conducted at test centers across 80+ countries. Upon successful completion, course participants will receive a successful participation certificate. The qualifying participants will also have the opportunity to opt for the Executive Alumni status from IIM Lucknow and from QuantInsti. The right course for the right individuals

Talking about the launch of the course, Prof. Nishant Uppal, Chairperson, Executive Education, IIM Lucknow says, "We are glad to partner with QuantInsti to provide high-quality education in data science in the finance domain. This course will assist global professionals to learn through case studies & live projects that are aligned with today's industry requirements." Nitesh Khandelwal, Director, QuantInsti says, "This collaboration will bring the best of the academic & industry practices for the professionals looking to build a career in the rapidly growing field of data science while focusing on the finance area. QuantInsti, with its proven professional certifications ecosystem, looks to add further value through this new initiative to its users across 190+ countries and territories." This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

