134 dengue cases reported in Delhi so far, 23 in June

No death due to the disease have been reported so far, as per the report by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD.The count of dengue cases reported in Delhi between January 1 and June 25 last year was 34. It was Delhis worst dengue outbreak since 1996.Delhi also has reported 24 cases of malaria and eight cases of chikungunya so far this year, the report said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2022 16:57 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 16:57 IST
Over 130 dengue cases have been reported in the national capital so far this year, a civic report said on Monday.

Delhi recorded 23 dengue cases in January, 16 in February, 22 in March, 20 in April and 30 in May, it said, adding 23 cases were reported this month till June 25.

As such, the count of dengue cases reported in the national capital this year stood at 134 till June 25. No death due to the disease have been reported so far, as per the report by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The count of dengue cases reported in Delhi between January 1 and June 25 last year was 34. The corresponding figure was 20 in 2020, 22 in 2019, 30 in 2018 and 55 in 2017, the report said.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December.

Civic officials said dengue cases were being recorded earlier this year due to a congenial weather for mosquito-breeding.

Last year, 9,613 dengue cases were recorded in the national capital, the highest since 2015, along with 23 deaths, the highest since 2016.

In 2016, 10 deaths due to the disease were reported in the city.

Delhi had recorded two deaths due to dengue in 2019, four in 2018 and 10 in 2017.

According to official data, 4,431 dengue cases were recorded in Delhi in 2016, 4,726 in 2017, 2,798 in 2018, 2,036 in 2019, and 1,072 in 2020.

In 2015, the city had witnessed a massive outbreak of dengue with the number of cases crossing 10,600 in October alone. It was Delhi's worst dengue outbreak since 1996.

Delhi also has reported 24 cases of malaria and eight cases of chikungunya so far this year, the report said.

