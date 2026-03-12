Tragedy in Dry Bihar: Suspected Hooch Deaths Raise Alarm
A suspected hooch-related death occurred in Saran, Bihar, highlighting the state's ongoing struggles with illegal alcohol despite a ban. The district administration is intensifying measures to prevent liquor sales. Another recent death in Mashrakh remains mysterious, as the family cremated the body without notifying authorities.
In Bihar's Saran district, a resident has died days after allegedly ingesting illicit liquor, reigniting concerns over the state's battle with illegal alcohol. Authorities confirmed the man's demise at a Patna hospital, with post-mortem results pending.
Amid reports of another mysterious death in Mashrakh, district officials emphasize only the confirmed incident in Panapur is under investigation. Allegations of other deaths remain unverified, and the Mashrakh family's actions have complicated official inquiries.
The incident underscores recent attempts to enforce the 2016 alcohol ban instituted by Nitish Kumar's government. Efforts intensify to curb illegal liquor manufacturing and sales across affected areas.
