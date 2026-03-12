Rajasthan's Strategic Review of Centre-Funded Schemes

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma chaired a crucial meeting on Thursday to assess the implementation of Centre-funded schemes in the state. Highlighting the schemes' significance, Sharma urged officials to ensure diligent monitoring, so that financial progress stays on course and targeted beneficiaries receive the benefits promptly.

Stressing the disciplined use of allocated funds, Sharma suggested that full utilization within deadlines is imperative to maintain consistent state support from central assistance. He remarked that such schemes are vital for the overall development of Rajasthan, particularly aiding women, youth, farmers, and workers.

The meeting included a briefing from various department heads on scheme implementation, fund usage, and beneficiary reach. Discussions covered key sectors such as Health, Education, Agriculture, and Social Justice. Key attendees included Chief Secretary V Srinivas and other senior officials.

