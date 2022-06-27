Left Menu

Railways to transport relief materials to flood hit NE states free of cost

NGOs would, however, require proper approval from the divisional railway mangers, who have been empowered to take decisions on any further additional facilities, including attaching additional coaches or vans to various northeast bound trains. In case of NGOs the consignor or consignee must be the district magistrate or deputy commissioner in whose jurisdiction the dispatching or the receiving station is situated, the spokesperson added.

Railways will transport all relief materials to the flood affected north eastern states free of cost, officials said on Monday.

The free transportation will be applicable for inter-state and intra-state aid and relief materials by parcel vans or second class, luggage cum guard van and goods trains, North East Frontier Railways spokesperson said here.

All types of freight charges have been waived off for the purpose from any part of the country to the region and no ancillary charges like demurrage, wharfage or others will be charged for the transportation of relief materials, he said.

