Delhi govt to launch 15-day mega plantation drive on July 11

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 20:18 IST
The Delhi government will launch a 15-day mega plantation drive starting July 11, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday.

'Van Mahotsav' will start from the Central Ridge and culminate with the plantation of 1 lakh saplings at the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary on July 25, he said.

Around 35 lakh saplings and shrubs will be planted in Delhi this year.

The Centre had given the Delhi government a target of planting 28 lakh saplings in 2021-22. Delhi ended up planting 35 lakh saplings.

According to the Forest Survey of India's latest report, Delhi's green cover has increased from 21.88 per cent to 23.06 per cent of its geographical area in the last two years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

