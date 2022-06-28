Left Menu

Equity falls after three straight session rise, Sensex slips over 300 pts

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI) After three consecutive sessions of rally, domestic equity indices declined in the opening deal on Tuesday on weak overnight cues from the US markets.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2022 10:12 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 10:12 IST
Equity falls after three straight session rise, Sensex slips over 300 pts
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI) After three consecutive sessions of rally, domestic equity indices declined in the opening deal on Tuesday on weak overnight cues from the US markets. Notably, the domestic indices declined during the majority of the sessions so far in June.

Major stock indices in the US posted their biggest declines in more than a week on Monday, said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research of HDFC securities. Also, concerns of consistent fund outflows from India by foreign portfolio investors as well as rising global crude oil prices weighed on the investors' sentiment.

Besides the Indian indices, other major Asian shares too declined in early trade on Tuesday with investors taking their cues from a volatile overnight session in the US. At 9:33 am, Sensex was at 52,850.41 points, down 310.87 points or 0.58 per cent, whereas Nifty was at15,730.50 points, down 101.55 points or 0.64 per cent.

Among the individual stocks, Asian Paints, Titan, Adani Ports, Bajaj Auto, and Bajaj Finserv were the top five losers among the Nifty 50 companies, while ONGC, Mahindra and Mahindra, BPCL, Reliance Industries, and ITC were the top five gainers, National Stock Exchange data showed. Besides other factors, consistent weakness in the Indian currency rupee too has a negative bearing on the financial markets.

"The sentiments have taken a hit amid deteriorating global growth prospects and as the central banks look to act aggressively in their battle against inflationary forces," said Sugandha Sachdeva, Vice President - Commodity and Currency Research, Religare Broking. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022