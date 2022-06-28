CHINT India showcased Smart Energy Solutions at ELASIA Exhibition 2022

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI/GPRC): CHINT India, a provider of smart energy solutions showcased its new energy solutions at ELASIA Exhibition 2022, held in Bangalore between June 24-26. The 9th ELASIA Exhibition is a platform to showcase and witness the best products locally as well as globally in sectors like Electrical, Electronics, lighting and Power. The platform brings together Policy Makers, Manufacturers, OEM's, Suppliers and Distributors. Branding the products under the theme 'Driving Smart Energy World' CHINT India showcased digital technologies for Electric Vehicles, HVAC (heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems), Diesel generators and Elevators. It launched a new product NM8N MCCB specially designed for HV Solar applications up to an operating voltage of AC 1150V. Along with that, CHINT India also displayed its trademark NXA series low voltage Air Circuit Breaker. The event & CHINT stall attracted much interest with over 15,000footfalls.

Nitheen Nataraja, Director of Sales and Marketing of CHINT India said, "Participation at ELASIA has been a great experience where we could preview future technologies before actual launch and also understand the expectation of customers and specifiers. CHINT is a global company and feedback on our products helps us to upgrade our solutions. We focus on the development of efficient, reliable, intelligent electrical products with best-in-class energy-saving technology and this has been a great opportunity to show our expertise to businesses and customers alike. CHINT is also one of the only few companies which produce certified products under low carbon verification to help the Go Green initiative". We are excited to won the 2nd best stall award in the exhibition. CHINT India expects the interest generated at ELASIA 2022 Exhibition to translate into partnerships and hopes to elevate its product offerings in India.CHINT India has been successfully operating in India for more than the last 10 years across pillars like telecom, photovoltaic equipment, energy storage, power transmission and distribution, low-voltage apparatuses, and control automation.

Founded in 1984, and headquartered in Zhejiang Province's Wenzhou City, CHINT has developed a business network in over 140 countries and regions with more than 30,000 employees. CHINT has reached annual sales of 13.5 billion USD in 2020, ranking top 50 Asian Listed Companies and top 100 China Private Enterprises. This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)