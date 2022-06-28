Poland opposes new EU carbon market, 2035 fossil car ban

Poland cannot support European Union proposals to launch a new carbon market to rein in emissions from buildings and transport, or end the sale of fossil fuel cars in the EU from 2035, the country's climate minister Anna Moskwa said on Tuesday.

"2035 for Poland is not possible to accept, but I know that there are many countries which will raise this issue today," Moskwa said of the car proposal, on her arrival at a meeting where ministers from EU countries will attempt to reach deals on the laws.

