Left Menu

ONGC chopper makes emergency landing in high-sea; 4 rescued

An ONGC helicopter carrying nine persons including two pilots, on Tuesday made an emergency landing near a companys rig in the Arabian Sea, the company said.Four of the nine persons have been rescued so far and attempts are on to bring the others to safety, a company official said.The helicopter, which had six ONGC personnel onboard, and one belonging to a contractor working for the company, was forced to land using the floaters that are attached to such coppers that carry personnel and material from shore to offshore installations.The circumstances that led to the emergency landing were not immediately clear.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2022 13:24 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 13:19 IST
ONGC chopper makes emergency landing in high-sea; 4 rescued
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An ONGC helicopter carrying nine persons including two pilots, on Tuesday made an emergency landing near a company's rig in the Arabian Sea, the company said.

Four of the nine persons have been rescued so far and attempts are on to bring the others to safety, a company official said.

The helicopter, which had six ONGC personnel onboard, and one belonging to a contractor working for the company, was forced to land using the floaters that are attached to such coppers that carry personnel and material from shore to offshore installations.

The circumstances that led to the emergency landing were not immediately clear. Other details too were awaited.

ONGC has several rigs and installations in the Arabia Sea that are used to produce oil and gas from reservoirs lying below the seabed.

''#Helicopter mishap in #Arabian Sea near #ONGC rig Sagar Kiran in #Mumbai High; carrying 7 passengers & 2 pilots. Four rescued. Rescue operations in full swing,'' ONGC tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022