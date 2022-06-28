Left Menu

Commodity stocks lead European shares higher on China COVID relief

European shares rose on Tuesday, led by commodity-linked stocks and automakers after China relaxed its COVID-19 quarantine mandate, with investors eyeing the European Central Bank's (ECB) annual forum for clues on monetary policies. The continent-wide STOXX 600 index was up 0.7%, rising for a third straight session amid easing concerns about aggressive central bank policy moves to tame red-hot inflation.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 14:52 IST
Commodity stocks lead European shares higher on China COVID relief
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European shares rose on Tuesday, led by commodity-linked stocks and automakers after China relaxed its COVID-19 quarantine mandate, with investors eyeing the European Central Bank's (ECB) annual forum for clues on monetary policies.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index was up 0.7%, rising for a third straight session amid easing concerns about aggressive central bank policy moves to tame red-hot inflation. Europe's oil & gas and mining stocks gained 2.1% and 2.6%, respectively, as commodity prices rallied on hopes of a resurgence in demand from China, the world's second-biggest economy and top metals consumer.

Health authorities said China would halve to seven days its COVID-19 quarantine period for visitors from overseas, with a further three days spent at home. Shares of luxury retailers LVMH and Richemont, which rely on China for a major part of their revenue, rose 2.6% and 2.0%, respectively.

"The shock in China is starting to basically improve, but we're still probably four to six months away from understanding if the various economies from the U.S., Europe to China are heading for a recession," said Sebastien Galy, a senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management. "Having said that, some (investing) styles and valuations are getting very attractive. It's a market picker, a time of greatest rotation in the market and one where managers can bring quite a bit of added value."

Equity markets have seen a sharp sell-off this year as investors scrambled to adjust their expectations for economic growth and corporate profits in the wake of soaring inflation and interest rate hikes. With the ECB set to raise rates for the first time in a decade next month, its President Christine Lagarde said they will move gradually but with the option to act decisively on any deterioration in medium-term inflation.

Lagarde and U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell are due to speak at the annual forum on central banking in Sintra, Portugal on Wednesday. Among other stocks, France's Valeo gained 3.8% after it won a major contract with BMW to equip the German carmaker's upcoming electric vehicle platform with advanced driving assistance systems.

UK's Pennon Group slid 6.4% after the British water regulator opened an enforcement case against the utility company's South West Water.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022