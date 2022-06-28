Russia's Lavrov to join G20 meeting in Bali next week - embassy
Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 15:40 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will attend the Group of 20 (G20) foreign ministers' meeting in Bali next week, a spokesperson for the Russian embassy in Jakarta told Reuters on Tuesday.
The meeting, hosted by current G20 chair Indonesia takes place from July 7-8.
