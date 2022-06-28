Ajay Devgn to endorse brand Go Gas, Confidence Petroleum India Limited

June 28: Confidence Petroleum, Go Gas has appointed Ajay Devgn as its new brand ambassador. This is the first time GoGas is using celebrities to promote its Brand. Market watchers point out that the move would help to add ''newness'' to the brand. Go Gas. India’s leading Parallel marketer, LPG/CNG Company, has announced its partnership with Ajay Devgn as Brand Ambassador for confidence Petroleum India Limited. Mr. Nitin Khara, Chairman of Confidence Petroleum India Limited, stated we are delighted to have Legend like Ajay Devgn on board, and this association represents the synergy of two prominent brands. This partnership will allow us to reach out to consumers across India, as Devgn embodies all of the virtues that gogas stands for. The association with Devgn will further enhance the reach of the brand GoGas through digital & traditional media platforms. Go Gas aims to further strengthen its brand recognition and reach across the country with its association with the celebrity. ''While I cherish entertaining the audience, ensuring that what I'm endorsing is valuable and credible has always been my first focus,'' Ajay Devgn stated. With Confidence Group Gogas, I am confident will continue to rise to a new height of professional achievement. Confidence Petroleum India Limited is a BSE/NSE-listed company and has diversified business interests in the LPG/CNG sector with a significant presence keeping pace with the nation’s energy requirements. Confidence Petroleum India Limited is Asia’s Largest LPG Cylinder manufacturer and owns the brand Go Gas. Group is India’s Largest private sector LPG bottler with 58 LPG bottling plants, Operating a chain of India’s largest standalone chain of 209 Auto LPG stations, and a 2000+ Dealers network for Go Gas packed LPG in 22 states across India, Confidence Petroleum India Limited is rated NO1 company by MDRA. The group has recently ventured into CNG & Hi pressure cylinder manufacturing with multiple manufacturing units. Confidence group has recently opened their first CNG station in Bengaluru, tie-up with Gail. www.elitegogas.com www.gogas.co www.confidencegroup.co PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)