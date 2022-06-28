Orion Choco-Pie & Keventers Join Hands to Create the Original Milkshake

The Orion Choco-Pie milkshake is available in 200+ Keventers stores across India New Delhi, June 28, 2022: Orion, one of the largest food companies in South Korea and makers of the original Choco-Pie has partnered with Keventers to create the Orion Choco-Pie milkshake in India. This is a new addition to the iconic milkshakes by the Keventers, one of the first ever ‘Made in India’ brands with over 250 outlets.

Founded in 1925, Keventers has long been known for its classic milkshakes. Along with Orion, the Orion Choco-Pie milkshake aims to serve all age groups. Available at 200+ Keventers stores across India, this milkshake is available in the distinct vintage-style, glass bottles across the nation. With the accelerating demand of online food orders, this milkshake is also available on Zomato and Swiggy.

Saurabh Saith, CEO of Orion India said, “As the 'Hallyu' or Korean Wave sweeps across the globe, there is an ever-increasing desire for Korean snacks and Orion wants to satiate this demand in India. The Orion Choco-Pie Milkshake is an excellent substitute for the normal chocolate milkshake and forms a perfect blend of the Choco-Pie and the delicious Keventers milkshake.” Aman Arora, Co-Founder & Director of Keventers said: Chocolate is unquestionably the most popular milkshake flavour & we believe that the Orion Choco-Pie milkshake shall be a popular choice too – “200+ Keventers locations nationwide offer the Orion Choco Pie milkshake, expanding to new cities & areas. The milkshake's availability on Zomato and Swiggy was a logical progression given the growth of online food ordering.'' ''The Orion Choco-Pie milkshake wants to increase its popularity and affinity across all age groups. Drinking the Orion Choco-Pie milkshake is the best way right now to remain cool in this heat and also treat your taste-buds simultaneously!”Aman further claims.

About Orion Established in 1956, Orion is one of the leaders in the world confectionery industry today. The company is one of the largest food companies in South Korea. A global conglomerate, the company is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea with manufacturing facilities in India, South Korea, Russia, Vietnam, & Other locations. The company offers high-quality products that are renowned for their unique taste.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)