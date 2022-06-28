FACTBOX-Europe's summer travel chaos

Strikes and staff shortages are forcing airlines to cancel thousands of flights and causing hours-long queues at major airports, dashing hopes of a sizzling first summer after COVID lockdowns.

Here is a summary of some of the developments: LABOUR UNREST:

After sweeping job cuts and pay cuts when COVID-19 brought travel to a grinding halt, staff across the industry from pilots to baggage handlers are asking for big pay increases and better working conditions. Norwegian Air earlier in June agreed to a 3.7% pay rise for pilots among other benefits, in a sign of what other airlines may have to offer to avoid labor strife.

** Heathrow British Airways staff at London's Heathrow airport have voted to strike after the airline failed to roll back a 10% pay cut imposed during the pandemic, with the strike likely to take place during the peak summer holiday period over the next two months.

** Charles de Gaulle, Paris Workers at France's main airport went on strike on June 9 to demand a 300 euro ($313) per month increase and better working conditions, leading to the cancellation of 25% of flights. Further action is planned for July 2.

** Ryanair Strikes by Ryanair cabin crew unions in Belgium, Spain, Portugal, France, and Italy affected less than 2% of the 9,000 flights scheduled between Friday and Sunday, the Irish low-cost carrier said. Crews in Spain are set to strike again on June 30 and July 1-2.

** Easyjet Spain-based cabin crew at easyJet plan to go on strike for nine days in July, demanding a 40% increase in their basic salary which is much lower than in countries such as France and Germany, local union USO said.

** Lufthansa A German union representing Lufthansa ground staff is demanding at least 350 euros per month more over 12 months to cushion the effects of soaring inflation, with the first round of negotiations set to take place on June 30.

The airline's chief executive on Tuesday apologized to employees and customers for the travel chaos, admitting the company had "made mistakes" when cutting costs to cope with pandemic-related losses. ** SAS AB

The Scandinavian airline began last-ditch wage talks on Tuesday, hoping to avert a strike of up to 1,000 pilots, around 80% of those flying for SAS, from midnight local time (2200 GMT). REDUCED SUMMER SCHEDULES:

EasyJet and Lufthansa last week cut thousands more flights from their summer schedules, in the latest examples of airlines cutting capacity, while airports, including Gatwick and Schiphol, are limiting the volume of passengers they will handle over the summer. HIRING SPREE AND INCENTIVES:

Airports and airlines are scrambling to hire more workers from pilots to security and border control staff and baggage handlers after many left during the COVID-19 crisis. Industry executives say it is hard to recruit for often physically demanding, relatively low-paid work at airports often located out of town. Training staff and getting the security clearance to work at airports also take months.

** Schiphol has agreed to pay 15,000 cleaners, baggage handlers, and security staff 5.25 euros ($5.50) extra per hour during the summer. One of Europe's busiest airports needs to hire 500 security staff. Before the pandemic, there were 68,000 workers in and around the airport, now there are 58,000.

** Germany wants to bring in foreign workers as quickly as possible to relieve staff shortages at airports. According to the ADV airport association, about one in five jobs in security, check-in, and aircraft handling is unfilled at the country's airports.

The head of the ABL association of aircraft ground handling employees expects 1,000 to 2,000 workers will be allowed in for three months, most likely starting in August. ** The Portuguese government plans to more than double border control staff at the country's six airports by July 4.

** In Spain, the police will hire 500 more staff taking the total to 1,700 deployed at the country's busiest airports, including Madrid and Barcelona. ** Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports in Paris need to fill 4,000 jobs mainly in security, maintenance and travel retail, according to airport operator Groupe ADP and the CDG Alliance.

More than 20,000 people were laid off at Charles de Gaulle during the pandemic, according to the CGT union. Airport security company ICTS which operates at Charles de Gaulle is offering a one-off 180 euro bonus to those delaying their vacation until after Sept. 15 and 150 euros for staff who sign up new recruits, according to a CGT union representative. ($1 = 0.9505 euros)

