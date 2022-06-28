Left Menu

Britain must continue to increase investment on defence, says minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-06-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 18:41 IST
Ben Wallace Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain must continue to increase investment on defence to tackle threats not only from Russia, but from China and other countries, British defence minister Ben Wallace said on Tuesday.

"I've always said as the threat changes, so must the funding," Wallace told a conference organised by the Royal United Services Institute, a defence and security think tank.

"Russia is not are only problem: An assertive China ready to challenge the rules-based system and democracy, terrorism on the march right across Africa, Iranian nuclear ambitions to date still unresolved, the threat is growing ... and investment needs to continue to grow."

