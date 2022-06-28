IHG Hotels & Resorts inks pact for new Holiday Inn in Haryana * Global hospitality group IHG Hotels & Resorts on Tuesday said it has signed a management agreement with Oriental Structural Engineers to develop a new Holiday Inn hotel -- Holiday Inn Gurgaon NH 8 -- in the National Capital Region (NCR) region.

The newly built property featuring 139 keys is expected to be operational by the first quarter of 2025, IHG Hotels & Resorts said in a statement.

With the new property, Gurugram will have three IHG hotels across brands, including Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express. PTI SM *** Club Mahindra launches five new resorts in India * Club Mahindra, the flagship brand of Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India, on Tuesday announced the launch of five new properties across the country.

These properties are RVR Sarovar Portico in Dindi on the Godavari riverbank in Andhra Pradesh, and four new associate resorts, the Clarks Safari in Pushkar, Rajasthan; The Driftwood Leh, Ladakh; Polo Towers in Shillong, Meghalaya and Devka Beach in Daman near Gujarat, the company said in a statement. *** Star Health and Allied Insurance to collaborate with IDFC First Bank * Star Health and Allied Insurance has signed a corporate agency agreement with IDFC First Bank for distribution of its health insurance solutions.

Under this strategic agreement, Star Health and Allied Insurance will offer its health insurance products to the bank's customers using IDFC First Bank's digital platform and its wide distribution network, according to a release.

Anand Roy, Managing Director of Star Health and Allied Insurance Co, said the tie- up will help it reach out to the bank customers and enable them to financially safeguard themselves from rising healthcare costs.

This partnership has come at a right time when awareness about the importance of health insurance is on the rise in the post pandemic world, Vikas Sharma, Head – Wealth Management & Private Banking at IDFC First Bank, said.

