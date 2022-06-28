Left Menu

Rescuers search rubble in Ukraine's Dnipro after missile strike

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2022 21:32 IST
Rescuers search rubble in Ukraine's Dnipro after missile strike

Rescue workers searched for people under rubble in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Tuesday after a Russian missile strike in the region, the governor of Dnipropetrovsk region said.

The official, Valentyn Reznychenko, said that railway infrastructure and an industrial enterprise had been damaged in the city and that a services company was burning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

