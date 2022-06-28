Rescuers search rubble in Ukraine's Dnipro after missile strike

Rescue workers searched for people under rubble in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Tuesday after a Russian missile strike in the region, the governor of Dnipropetrovsk region said.

The official, Valentyn Reznychenko, said that railway infrastructure and an industrial enterprise had been damaged in the city and that a services company was burning.

