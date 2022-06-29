Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs to leave Assam for Goa

The rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, who have been camping here for the last one week, are likely to leave for Goa this afternoon, en route to Mumbai. A SpiceJet aircraft has been hired and the flight is expected to leave Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport for Goa's Dabolim airport at around 3 pm, sources privy to the development told PTI. The 39 rebel Shiva Sena MLAs and some independent MLAs are going to travel together in one aircraft to Goa and from there they are likely to travel to Mumbai. The development came a day after Maharashtra's opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in Mumbai, requesting him to ask Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove a majority on the floor of the Assembly. Koshyari has asked Thackeray to prove the majority by Thursday 11 am.

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday that he will return to Mumbai on Thursday to ''complete the formalities'', indicating he would participate in moves to form a new government.

The Maharashtra legislators had first come to Guwahati on June 22 and subsequently in several batches from Gujarat's Surat in chartered flights.

