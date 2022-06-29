Left Menu

Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs to leave Assam for Goa

Koshyari has asked Thackeray to prove majority by Thursday 11 am.Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday that he will return to Mumbai on Thursday to complete the formalities, indicating he would participate in moves to form a new government.The Maharashtra legislators had first come to Guwahati on June 22 and subsequently in several batches from Gujarats Surat in chartered flights.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-06-2022 10:59 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 10:32 IST
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs to leave Assam for Goa
  • Country:
  • India

The rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, who have been camping here for the last one week, are likely to leave for Goa this afternoon, en route to Mumbai. A SpiceJet aircraft has been hired and the flight is expected to leave Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport for Goa's Dabolim airport at around 3 pm, sources privy to the development told PTI. The 39 rebel Shiva Sena MLAs and some independent MLAs are going to travel together in one aircraft to Goa and from there they are likely to travel to Mumbai. The development came a day after Maharashtra's opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in Mumbai, requesting him to ask Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove a majority on the floor of the Assembly. Koshyari has asked Thackeray to prove the majority by Thursday 11 am.

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday that he will return to Mumbai on Thursday to ''complete the formalities'', indicating he would participate in moves to form a new government.

The Maharashtra legislators had first come to Guwahati on June 22 and subsequently in several batches from Gujarat's Surat in chartered flights.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize money to rebuild her parents' home; Tennis-Serena returns to Wimbledon hoping to banish ghosts of 2021 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize mone...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022