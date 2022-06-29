Left Menu

Europe-wide disruptions expected due to air traffic control problems - German operator

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 29-06-2022 11:40 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 11:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Germany

Technical difficulties in German air traffic control were set to cause disruptions throughout European airspace on Wednesday, according to the operator of Frankfurt Airport, Germany's busiest air transport hub.

"Thus, delays in operations and flight cancellations will occur at Frankfurt Airport as well," the Fraport operator said in a message on its website.

The problems were reported at the air traffic control center in Langen, the headquarters of German air navigation company DSF, whose controllers monitor take-offs and landings at the 15 designated international airports in Germany, according to the company website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

