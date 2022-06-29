MP: Five-year-old falls into borewell in Chhatarpur; rescue operations underway

A five-year-old boy slipped and fell into an open borewell at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Wednesday, an official said.

The incident took place around 2 pm in Narayanpur village located near the district headquarters, he said. The boy, Dipendra Yadav, who is a son of a farmer, fell into the borewell while playing, the official said.

A team of officials from district administration and local police reached the spot soon after getting information about the incident and a rescue operation is underway to pull the boy out safely, he said. Further details are awaited.

