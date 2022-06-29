Left Menu

Sebi permits FPIs to participate in exchange-traded commodity derivatives mkt

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-06-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 16:36 IST
Sebi permits FPIs to participate in exchange-traded commodity derivatives mkt
  • Country:
  • India

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday allowed Foreign Portfolio Investors to participate in the exchange-traded commodity derivatives market.

At its board meeting, the watchdog also cleared amendments to regulations governing mutual funds and portfolio managers.

According to a statement, the board has approved Sebi Annual Report: 2021-22. The report will be submitted to the central government.

