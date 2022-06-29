Sebi permits FPIs to participate in exchange-traded commodity derivatives mkt
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-06-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 16:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday allowed Foreign Portfolio Investors to participate in the exchange-traded commodity derivatives market.
At its board meeting, the watchdog also cleared amendments to regulations governing mutual funds and portfolio managers.
According to a statement, the board has approved Sebi Annual Report: 2021-22. The report will be submitted to the central government.
Advertisement