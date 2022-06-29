Left Menu

Britain extends steel tariffs, breaching WTO rules

Britain on Thursday extended a package of tariffs and quotas on five steel products by two years to protect local steelmakers, in a move that will breach international trade rules. Trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan told parliament the safeguards would help defend a strategic industry and that British steel producers could face "serious injury" were the measures not maintained. departs from our international legal obligations under the relevant WTO agreement," Trevelyan added, referring to the World Trade Organisation.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 17:47 IST
Britain extends steel tariffs, breaching WTO rules

Britain on Thursday extended a package of tariffs and quotas on five steel products by two years to protect local steelmakers, in a move that will breach international trade rules.

Trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan told parliament the safeguards would help defend a strategic industry and that British steel producers could face "serious injury" were the measures not maintained. Britain's decision comes as the world's fifth-biggest economy charts its own trade policy since leaving the European Union in a strategy that has also included talks with a host of countries for bilateral free trade agreements.

"The decision ... departs from our international legal obligations under the relevant WTO agreement," Trevelyan added, referring to the World Trade Organisation. "However, from time to time, issues may arise where the national interest requires action to be taken."

Trevelyan described herself as a champion of free trade but said the current circumstances warranted the extension of safeguards. Britain is ready to take up any concerns raised by WTO members following its decision, Trevelyan added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch date

NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch...

 United States
4
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022