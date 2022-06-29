Left Menu

Karnataka Bank raises interest rates on deposits

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 19:13 IST
Karnataka Bank raises interest rates on deposits
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Bank has raised the interest rates on deposits of below Rs 2 crore to up to 5.50 per cent per annum to be effective from next month.

The bank said it has increased the deposit rates by 10 basis points (0.10 per cent) for 1-2 years of deposits as well for above 2-5 years of deposits.

The rate of interest for 1-2 years of deposits will be 5.35 per cent per annum and for deposits above 2-5 years, the rate will be 5.50 per cent per annum, Karnataka Bank said in a release on Wednesday.

These rates will be effective from July 1.

''The upward revision in the deposit interest rate will encourage retail customers to invest more in various term deposit schemes of the bank,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch date

NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch...

 United States
4
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022