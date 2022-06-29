Karnataka Bank raises interest rates on deposits

Karnataka Bank has raised the interest rates on deposits of below Rs 2 crore to up to 5.50 per cent per annum to be effective from next month.

The bank said it has increased the deposit rates by 10 basis points (0.10 per cent) for 1-2 years of deposits as well for above 2-5 years of deposits.

The rate of interest for 1-2 years of deposits will be 5.35 per cent per annum and for deposits above 2-5 years, the rate will be 5.50 per cent per annum, Karnataka Bank said in a release on Wednesday.

These rates will be effective from July 1.

''The upward revision in the deposit interest rate will encourage retail customers to invest more in various term deposit schemes of the bank,'' it added.

