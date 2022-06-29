IIFL Wealth Management on Wednesday announced the appointment of Nikunj Kedia as head of products.

Kedia, who has been with IIFL Wealth Management since 2010, has been internally elevated to this role. He was instrumental in setting up the business in Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad besides being responsible for the offshore-business based in Singapore, the company said in a statement.

In his new role, Kedia will be responsible for third party fund manager due diligence and selection, alternative investments and deal sourcing.

Prior to joining IIFL Wealth Management, he had founded Park Financial Advisors, with a focus on fee-based financial planning, which was acquired by Karvy Private Wealth in 2009. *** Nikon introdues mirrorless camera Z30 in Indian market * Expanding its line of mirrorless cameras, Nikon India on Wednesday introduced Z30.

''Nikon's latest innovation Z30 camera offers enhanced video recording capabilities for consumers venturing into digital content creation. The impeccable performance and practicality of the camera will allow creators to bring life to their imagination by capturing stories in detail, enhancing the creativity of the content creator,'' Sajjan Kumar, Managing Director of Nikon India, said.

*** adidas unveils largest store in Bengaluru * Leading sportswear giant adidas on Wednesday unveiled its largest store in Bengaluru, which is a blend of multiple digital touch points and embodies the future of retail experience for consumers.

World Boxing Champion Nikhat Zareen inaugurated the store.

Spread across 6,500 square ft of retail area across four floors, the store focuses on three important pillars -- experience, sustainability, and credibility.

*** Rhiti Group acquires stake in Stanvee India to help elevate brand experience * Rhiti Group, an integrated marketing and brand experience company, has announced a partnership with Mumbai-based Stanvee India, a premium convenience services provider.

The company which works to create and build the entire ecosystem for Entertainment, Media & Sports would help Stanvee to elevate their brand experience and public profile.

An agreement to this effect, which also involved Rhiti taking up equity stakes in Stanvee India, was signed by Rhiti Group CMD Arun Pandey and Stanvee Group CMD Suraj Kumar Behera.

