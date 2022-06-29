Guj: AAP workers detained for holding rally sans police nod

Over 40 workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were detained in Surat city on Wednesday after they organised a rally demanding electricity at a cheaper rate without permission, police said.

Hundreds of AAP workers took out the rally on a busy road while shouting slogans and holding party flags and banners. AAP's Surat Lok Sabha incharge Rajnikant Vaghani said the permission was denied to them on a frivolous ground of not having enough staff.

13 AAP workers were detained by Mahidharpura police station officials and 30 others by Salabatpura police station officials, they said.

Citing the Delhi model, AAP activists had taken to the streets across Gujarat demanding free or cheaper electricity from the BJP government.

