Left Menu

Housing sales fall 15 pc in Apr-Jun in top 7 cities from prev qtr on rise in property, mortgage rates

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2022 13:28 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 13:20 IST
Housing sales fall 15 pc in Apr-Jun in top 7 cities from prev qtr on rise in property, mortgage rates
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Housing sales have declined 15 percent during the April-June period to 84,930 units across seven major cities compared to the previous quarter, due to a rise in property prices as well as mortgage rates, according to Anarock.

Sales stood at 99,550 units in the January-March quarter of this year.

However, sales jumped 3.5 times from 24,569 units in the April-June quarter last year.

On Wednesday, housing brokerage firm PropTiger released its data, which showed that sales jumped over 4.5 times year-on-year in April-June across eight cities at 74,330 units, while demand was up 5 percent from the previous quarter.

Commenting on its sales numbers, Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri said: ''Inflationary pressures on input costs compelled developers to increase property prices in the past few months, and RBI unleashed two rate hikes that swelled up home loan interest rates.

''These two factors combined to hike the overall property acquisition cost for homebuyers, leading to a dip in housing sales.'' Puri pointed out that sales could have also been impacted due to family travel during the school vocations in the April-June period.

As per the data, housing sales in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) fell 11 percent to 25,785 units in April-June 2022 from 29,130 units in the previous quarter.

The Delhi-NCR market saw a 19 percent decline in housing sales to 15,340 units during April-June, from 18,835 units in the previous quarter.

Housing sales in Bengaluru were down 14 percent to 11,505 units in April-June, from 13,450 in January-March 2022.

Pune witnessed an 11 percent fall in housing sales in the April-June quarter to 12,500 units, from 14,020 units in the previous quarter.

Sales of residential properties in Hyderabad were down 15 percent to 11,190 units in April-June, from 13,140 units in the January-March quarter this year.

During the April-June quarter of this year, Chennai saw a 24 percent fall in sales to 3,810 units, from 4,985 units in the previous quarter.

Housing sales in Kolkata declined 20 percent to 4,800 units in April-June, from 5,990 units in the previous quarter.

Housing prices across these top seven cities saw a quarterly increase of 2-3 percent in April-June 2022.

''Annually, prices have risen by between 4 and 7 percent, primarily due to increased input costs and good demand post-COVID-19,'' Anarock said.

In its data, Anarock has considered sales of flats, villas, and rowhouses.

The Delhi-NCR market includes- Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad, Bhiwadi, and New Delhi.

The MMR market includes Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022