Coriander futures rise on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 14:14 IST
Coriander prices on Thursday gained Rs 24 to Rs 11,342 per quintal in futures trade as speculators widened their holdings tracking a firm trend in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for July delivery traded higher by Rs 24 or 0.21 percent at Rs 11,342 per quintal with an open interest of 12,040 lots.

A firm trend in the spot market and restricted supplies from producing regions pushed up coriander prices, market analysts said.

