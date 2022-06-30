Left Menu

Jarvis Invest appoints new Chief Strategy Officer; outlines expansion plans

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 16:43 IST
  • India

Jarvis Invest, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based investment advisory platform, on Thursday announced the appointment of cyber security veteran Rajesh Batreja as Chief Strategy Officer.

It also outlined plans to expand to the US and Middle East markets.

In a statement, Jarvis Invest said Batreja brings a diverse experience in core tech-based companies and aims to grow Jarvis' footprint across India, the US, and Middle East.

''Jarvis Invest...has announced the appointment of Rajesh Batreja as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO),'' it said.

Batreja has held leadership roles at core tech-based and cyber security firms.

''Under his leadership, the brand is looking to expand to the US and Middle East and also creating a new product for the business to business fund management industry,'' the statement added.

His experience spans business development, financial services, and tech industries.

