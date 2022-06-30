North Korea accuses U.S. of taking advantage of its COVID-19 outbreak for political purposes
North Korea's foreign ministry said on Thursday the United States is taking advantage of its COVID outbreak by offering humanitarian aid for political purposes.
The ministry said in an article that the United States should drop the awkward humanitarian offer and take care of its own COVID situation.
