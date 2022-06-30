Delhi govt to launch portal for submitting certificates of payments made to contractual workers by departments

The Delhi government will soon launch a portal for submitting certificates of payments made to contractual workers by each department, according to a circular issued by it.

Every head of the department or secretary is required to send the certificates by the 20th day of the month to the chief secretary, confirming that all the employees have been paid the due wages pertaining to the previous month.

According to statutory provisions, the wages for the previous month are required to be paid latest by the seventh day of the next month if the establishment has engaged less than 1,000 workers and by the 10th day of the next month if the establishment has engaged more than 1,000 workers.

''On the instruction of Worthy Chief Secretary, GNCT of Delhi, IT Department has prepared e-portal for submitting certificates by all the departments concerned of GNCT of Delhi and is likely to be launched very soon,'' read the circular issued by the labour department.

The order stated that no manual report will be required and all the HoDs and secretaries will have to ensure that the certificates regarding the payment to contractual or outsourced employees are uploaded on the e-portal by the nodal officers in time.

The departments of the Delhi government are in the process of switching over to e-office completely. PTI SLB RC

