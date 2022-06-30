Left Menu

J-K records 83 fresh COVID-19 cases, no fresh fatality

Jammu and Kashmir reported 83 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the infection tally in the Union territory to 4,55,089, officials said here. No fresh death due to the infection was reported in the region, they said. While 59 cases were reported from Jammu division, 24 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, officials said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 30-06-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 20:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir reported 83 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the infection tally in the Union territory to 4,55,089, officials said here. No fresh death due to the infection was reported in the region, they said. While 59 cases were reported from Jammu division, 24 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, officials said. The COVID-19 death toll has reached 4,756, they said.

There are 493 active cases of the disease, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,49,840, they said.

The officials added that there are 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus).

