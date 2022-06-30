Strikes disrupt flights out of Paris CDG airport - operator
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-06-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 20:47 IST
About 10% of all flights from the Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) airport have been cancelled due to strikes on Thursday and similar disruption is expected on Friday, a spokesman for Paris airport operator ADP said.
He added that due to expected demonstrations, road traffic leading to CDG could be disrupted on Friday and recommended that travelers take the train line from Paris to the airport.
The Orly airport south of Paris was not affected, he said.
