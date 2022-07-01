India raises import tax on gold to 12.5% from 7.5%

India has raised its basic import duty on gold to 12.5% from 7.5%, the government said in a notification on Friday, as the world's second biggest consumer of the precious metal tries to dampen its demand.

India fufills most of its gold demand through imports, which were putting pressure on the rupee which hit a record low earlier this week.

Also Read: US announces USD 122 million fund for India to address challenges posed by infectious diseases

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)