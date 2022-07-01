Left Menu

India raises import tax on gold to 12.5% from 7.5%

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 01-07-2022 09:48 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 09:48 IST
India raises import tax on gold to 12.5% from 7.5%
  • Country:
  • India

India has raised its basic import duty on gold to 12.5% from 7.5%, the government said in a notification on Friday, as the world's second biggest consumer of the precious metal tries to dampen its demand.

India fufills most of its gold demand through imports, which were putting pressure on the rupee which hit a record low earlier this week.

Also Read: US announces USD 122 million fund for India to address challenges posed by infectious diseases

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022