Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 01-07-2022 12:16 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 12:15 IST
India raises import tax on gold to 12.5% from 7.5%
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
India has raised its basic import duty on gold to 12.5% from 7.5%, the government said on Friday, as the world's second-biggest consumer of the precious metal tries to dampen its demand and bring down the trade deficit. India fulfils most of its gold demand through imports, which were putting pressure on the rupee that hit a record low earlier on Friday.

The duty hike would lift prices and moderate demand in India, which could weigh on global prices. But it could stoke under-the-counter buying and drive-up appetite for precious metal smuggled into the country, trade officials said. "The sudden rise in prices could bring down jewellery demand this month," said Prithviraj Kothari, managing director of RiddiSiddhi Bullions.

After the duty hike, dealers were offering a discount of up to $40 an ounce over official domestic prices — inclusive of the 12.5% import and 3% sales levies. India's May trade deficit widened to $24.29 billion from $6.53 billion a year ago as gold imports in the month surged to $6 billion from 678 million a year ago.

In the short-term gold demand could fall but in the long run, demand would remain strong and imports would rebound, said Surendra Mehta, secretary at the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA). After the duty announcement, local gold prices rose around 3%, while global prices fell 0.5%.

The hike has raised the gap between local and overseas prices to more than 15% and this could boost the smuggling of gold in the country, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm. "Smuggling was falling after the duty reduction and because of COVID-19 curbs on movement of people. But now it could rise again," the dealer said.

Shares of jewellery makers such as Titan Kalyan Jewellers and Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri were down as much as 4% in the weak Mumbai market.

