Left Menu

Chipmakers drag European equities lower ahead of inflation data

The first estimate of June consumer price index for the euro zone will be released at 0900 GMT, and it is likely that inflation accelerated to a record high of 8.4% from 8.1% in May. Sodexo gained 2.3% after the French catering and food services group reported upbeat third-quarter revenue, citing strong growth in all business segments and geographies.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2022 12:52 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 12:50 IST
Chipmakers drag European equities lower ahead of inflation data
Representative Image Image Credit: Piqsels

European shares fell on Friday, with semiconductor stocks leading the slide following tepid outlook from U.S. memory-chip firm Micron Technology, while investors awaited euro zone inflation data for clues on the pace of interest rate hikes.

Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML, Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics and German chipmaker Infineon fell between 3.1% and 4.1% after Micron gave a significantly weaker-than-expected business outlook. The continent-wide STOXX 600 index was down 0.8% by 0709 GMT, a day after marking its worst quarter since the pandemic-led selling of early 2020 and tracking a dour Wall Street session on data that exacerbated concerns around a recession.

Miners and oil and gas companies dipped about 0.3% each as commodity prices slipped on demand concerns. The first estimate of June's consumer price index for the eurozone will be released at 0900 GMT, and it is likely that inflation accelerated to a record high of 8.4% from 8.1% in May.

Sodexo gained 2.3% after the French catering and food services group reported upbeat third-quarter revenue, citing strong growth in all business segments and geographies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022