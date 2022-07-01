Inflation in 19 countries using euro hits record 8.6%
Inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro currency hit a record 8.6 in June, pushed higher by a strong increase in energy costs fuelled partly by Russias war in Ukraine. Inflation is now at its highest level since recordkeeping for the euro began in 1997.
01-07-2022
Inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro currency hit a record 8.6% in June, pushed higher by a strong increase in energy costs fuelled partly by Russia's war in Ukraine. Food prices also picked up the pace. Annual inflation in the eurozone surged past the 8.1% recorded in May, according to the latest numbers published Friday by the European Union statistics agency, Eurostat. Inflation is now at its highest level since recordkeeping for the euro began in 1997.
