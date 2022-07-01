Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2022 15:57 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 15:54 IST
Volkswagen sales rise two-fold in Jan-Jun
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Friday reported a nearly two-fold rise in sales to 21,588 units in the first half of the year (January-June).

The company had sold 10,843 units of the VW brand in the year-ago period, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said in a statement.

The growth has been driven by the newly launched Volkswagen Virtus, Tiguan, and Taigun SUVs, it added.

''Amidst the industry challenges that are impacting the supply chain, we are witnessing a high demand for our youngest and freshest product portfolio in the Indian market,'' Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Brand Director Ashish Gupta said.

The company said it has delivered 2,500 units of its global sedan Virtus since its launch in India on June 9, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

