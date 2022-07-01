Chile plans to raise copper mining royalties and reform tax system
Chile's finance minister, Mario Marcel, on Friday introduced a tax reform bill that increases copper mining royalties on companies that produce more than 50,000 tonnes a year and raises taxes on high-income earners to fund the government's proposed social programmes and reforms.
Chile is the world's biggest copper producer and the proposed bill aims to raise 4.2% of GDP over four years, with 0.7% going to a new guaranteed minimum pension fund.
