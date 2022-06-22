Left Menu

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Chile's copper workers begin mass strike

Bolsonaro says next CEO will overhaul Petrobras management SAO PAULO - Bolsonaro has said that Caio Paes de Andrade, his pick to become the next chief executive of oil producer Petrobras', will revamp the company's management when he takes over. "Obviously, he (Andrade) is going to change his directors and these new ones will give the company a new dynamic, they will study the fuel pricing policy issue," Bolsonaro said.

The latest in Latin American politics today: Chile's Codelco workers begin strike over Ventanas closure

SANTIAGO - Workers at Chile's state-owned Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, went on strike to protest the closure of a smelter located in an area with high levels of contamination. Some 50,000 workers will strike, including direct employees and contractors, according to a statement.

Codelco's board of directors approved the closure of the Ventanas smelter last week, and the decision was later backed by Chilean President Gabriel Boric and several of his ministers. Fourth indigenous protester dies in Ecuador

QUITO - A fourth protester has died in Ecuador as demonstrations against the government's economic policies by thousands of indigenous people stretch into their tenth day. The national police said they believed the death, in the Amazon town of Puyo, had occurred as a result of the mishandling of an explosive device.

Petro in talks to reopen Colombia-Venezuela border BOGOTA - Colombia's President-elect Gustavo Petro said on Twitter he has spoken to the Venezuelan government about fully reopening the countries' shared border when he takes office.

The border has been closed in recent years, amid bilateral tensions and COVID; reopening it was one of Petro's campaign promises. Brazil's ex-education minister under arrest for alleged corruption

SAO PAULO - Brazil's former Education Minister Milton Ribeiro has been arrested by the federal police on corruption charges, President Jair Bolsonaro confirmed, saying the former aide will answer for his actions if he has done anything wrong. "If he is innocent, no problem. If he is guilty, he will pay," Bolsonaro said in an interview with local news outlet Radio Itatiaia.

Bolsonaro says next CEO will overhaul Petrobras management SAO PAULO - Bolsonaro has said that Caio Paes de Andrade, his pick to become the next chief executive of oil producer Petrobras', will revamp the company's management when he takes over.

"Obviously, he (Andrade) is going to change his directors and these new ones will give the company a new dynamic, they will study the fuel pricing policy issue," Bolsonaro said. (Compiled by Steven Grattan and Isabel Woodford, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

