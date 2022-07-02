Left Menu

Novavax expects COVID vaccine targeting Omicron in fourth quarter

The U.S. FDA on Thursday recommended COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers change the design of their booster shots beginning this fall to include components tailored to combat the currently dominant Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants. Novavax expects additional preclinical data on shots tailored against the fast-spreading Omicron subvariants in late summer or fall.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2022 00:22 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 00:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Novavax Inc said on Friday it expects to provide a COVID-19 vaccine targeting Omicron in the fourth quarter as it accelerates development of shots to protect against the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants. The U.S. FDA on Thursday recommended COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers change the design of their booster shots beginning this fall to include components tailored to combat the currently dominant Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.

Novavax expects additional preclinical data on shots tailored against the fast-spreading Omicron subvariants in late summer or fall. The company's vaccine, based on an earlier strain of the virus, has not yet been authorized in the United States and is currently under U.S. Food and Drug Administration review.

