Left Menu

Major U.S. airlines to let passengers book tickets with gender neutral option

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2022 01:00 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 01:00 IST
Major U.S. airlines to let passengers book tickets with gender neutral option

Major U.S. airlines have agreed to update computer systems by the end of 2024 to allow travelers to purchase tickets with an X gender marker, an airline trade group confirmed on Friday.

Senator Ron Wyden, in a letter to Airlines for America that was seen by Reuters, said member airlines committed to the change after he had engaged with the group. A spokeswoman for the airline group confirmed that Wyden's letter was accurate.

Airlines for America represents Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android users can protect themselves

Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android u...

 Global
2
Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

 Norway
3
Webb telescope's Mid-Infrared Instrument ready for science; will directly detect exoplanets

Webb telescope's Mid-Infrared Instrument ready for science; will directly de...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Climate tech firm to launch scaled-up plant-sucking CO2 from air; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years and more

Science News Roundup: Climate tech firm to launch scaled-up plant-sucking CO...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022