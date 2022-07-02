Major U.S. airlines to let passengers book tickets with gender neutral option
Major U.S. airlines have agreed to update computer systems by the end of 2024 to allow travelers to purchase tickets with an X gender marker, an airline trade group confirmed on Friday.
Senator Ron Wyden, in a letter to Airlines for America that was seen by Reuters, said member airlines committed to the change after he had engaged with the group. A spokeswoman for the airline group confirmed that Wyden's letter was accurate.
Airlines for America represents Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and others.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Golf-McIlroy trails U.S. Open leader Hadwin by one, Mickelson struggles
U.S. energy chief to discuss record pump prices with refiners next week
Republican walks out on U.S. gun legislation talks, Democrat remains hopeful
Golf-Hadwin credits caddie for keeping him grounded at U.S. Open
U.S. pressures Iran by targeting Chinese, UAE companies