Left Menu

Man trapped in swamp rescued by police in Agra

PTI | Agra | Updated: 02-07-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 21:06 IST
Man trapped in swamp rescued by police in Agra
  • Country:
  • India

A police constable risked his life to rescue a 54-year-old man trapped up to his neck in a swamp here, officials said on Saturday.

Additional Director General of Police, Agra zone, Rajeev Krishna appreciated the brave efforts of Constable Sandesh Kumar and announced a reward for him for saving the man's life.

A video of the daring rescue operation surfaced on social media on Saturday.

SHO of Barhan police station in Agra Sher Singh said information was received about the man stuck in the swamp near the railway station in Etmadpur on Friday afternoon.

He was identified as Brajesh Kumar of a Tajganj locality, Singh said, adding that the man was not able to move.

''After we reached the spot, Constable Sandesh Kumar tied a rope to his waist and entered the swamp. Kumar grabbed hold of the man and other policemen helped drag them out using the rope,'' the SHO said.

After he was rescued, the man was sent for treatment to a health centre in Etmadpur, he added. PTI COR IJT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

 Norway
2
Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android users can protect themselves

Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android u...

 Global
3
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

 Iran Islamic Rep
4
Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022