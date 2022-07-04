Sixteen killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh

Left Menu

Shimla, Jul 4 PTI A private bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradeshs Kullu district on Monday, leaving 16 people, including some school children, dead, a senior official said.Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said the Sainj bound bus fell into the gorge near Jangla village at around 8.30 am.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 04-07-2022 10:01 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 10:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A private bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Monday, leaving 16 people, including some school children, dead, a senior official said.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said the Sainj bound bus fell into the gorge near Jangla village at around 8.30 am. District officials and rescue teams have reached the spot, he said, adding the injured were being taken to a nearby hospital. More details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

